Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Next Capital Management LLC

Next Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,690 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Comcast by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.22.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $40.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.07. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.56 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

