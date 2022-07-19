Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Raised by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,237,373 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 358,208 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 3.6% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $57,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,507,025,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Comcast by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,828,000 after acquiring an additional 12,642,202 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Comcast by 911.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $381,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822,276 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 162.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $361,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454,106 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,958,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.22.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $41.05 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $37.56 and a one year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $186.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.07.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

