CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Up 6.4%

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.91 and last traded at $6.83. 9,368 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,963,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COMM. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of CommScope from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CommScope in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CommScope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CommScope from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of CommScope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

CommScope Stock Up 6.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 235.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Farid Firouzbakht purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 149,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,273.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Farid Firouzbakht purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 149,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,273.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen purchased 17,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $145,063.57. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 209,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,217.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 87,814 shares of company stock worth $714,555 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CommScope

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CommScope by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,002,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790,362 shares in the last quarter. FPR Partners LLC raised its stake in CommScope by 1.0% in the first quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 19,673,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,023,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in CommScope by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,146,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,995,000 after purchasing an additional 195,374 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CommScope by 22.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in CommScope by 9.4% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 9,015,148 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,039,000 after purchasing an additional 770,938 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CommScope Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Further Reading

