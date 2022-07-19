Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Given a $8.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) has been assigned a $8.00 target price by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 92.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.50 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

CYH stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $4.15. 2,512,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,315,718. Community Health Systems has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $16.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.96 million, a PE ratio of 1.87, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.95.

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Community Health Systems news, Director James S. Ely III bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 261,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,850.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYH. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 21.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 138,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 24,868 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $732,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,532,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

