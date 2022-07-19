Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) CEO Sells $31,790.00 in Stock

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) CEO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $31,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,138.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Computer Programs and Systems Stock Down 2.1 %

Computer Programs and Systems stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.49. 50,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,727. The company has a market capitalization of $464.92 million, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.90 and its 200 day moving average is $31.51. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $37.62.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $77.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.98 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 7.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 252.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 775.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.