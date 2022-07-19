CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) versus Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) Head-To-Head Survey

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD – Get Rating) and Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares CONMED and Tivic Health Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONMED 6.63% 13.27% 5.77% Tivic Health Systems N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CONMED and Tivic Health Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CONMED $1.01 billion 2.88 $62.54 million $2.10 46.90 Tivic Health Systems $1.17 million 17.10 -$8.49 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

CONMED has higher revenue and earnings than Tivic Health Systems.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CONMED and Tivic Health Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CONMED 0 0 0 0 N/A Tivic Health Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.3% of Tivic Health Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of CONMED shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CONMED beats Tivic Health Systems on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries. The company markets orthopedic surgery products under the Hall, CONMED Linvatec, Concept, and Shutt brands. It also offers general surgery products, such as clinical insufflation, smoke evacuation, electrosurgical, and endomechanical products; and endoscopic technologies, including diagnostic and therapeutic products for use in gastroenterology procedures, and products for the treatment of diseases of the biliary structures, as well as cardiac monitoring products comprising ECG and EEG electrodes, and cardiac defibrillation pads. The company markets its products directly to hospitals, surgery centers, and other healthcare institutions, as well as through medical specialty distributors. CONMED Corporation was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Largo, Florida.

About Tivic Health Systems

Tivic Health Systems Inc. operates as a bioelectronic device company that delivers non-invasive neuromodulation products for the treatment of inflammatory conditions. Its primary product is ClearUP, is a medical device intended to relieve sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S. online retailers, including BestBuy.com and FSAStore.com. Tivic Health Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

