Conning Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Conning Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in American Electric Power by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,030,000 after acquiring an additional 70,425 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in American Electric Power by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.98.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $93.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.33. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $104.81.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,890 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $287,468.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,460.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,890 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $287,468.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,460.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 759 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $76,013.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,903 shares in the company, valued at $390,885.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,296 shares of company stock worth $2,140,463. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.