Conning Inc. Buys 140 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

BDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 10th. Citigroup cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.88.

Shares of BDX opened at $234.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.55. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $231.46 and a 52 week high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.89%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

