Conning Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Conning Inc. lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,725 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Essex LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 46,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $515,000. Cim LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 78,548 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,188,000 after purchasing an additional 18,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $80.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $126.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.01.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.44.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

