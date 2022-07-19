Conning Inc. Lowers Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Conning Inc. lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,865 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.9% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 81.2% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 154 shares of the software company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 8,497 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 30,177 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,749,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,450,995.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $375.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $391.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $438.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $175.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

