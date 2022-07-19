Conning Inc. Reduces Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Conning Inc. lessened its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in PayPal by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in PayPal by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $74.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.77. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $85.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.19.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

