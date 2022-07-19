Conning Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Conning Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SHW stock opened at $243.25 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $214.22 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The stock has a market cap of $63.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $249.26 and its 200-day moving average is $264.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHW. TheStreet upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.