Conning Inc. Sells 244 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Conning Inc. reduced its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 144.9% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Summit Insights lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $83.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.42.

Micron Technology Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $60.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.07. The company has a market cap of $66.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.40 and a 12-month high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

