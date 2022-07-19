Conning Inc. Sells 467 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Conning Inc. decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Edward Jones lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. DZ Bank lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Netflix to $196.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $190.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.14.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

