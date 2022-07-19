Conning Inc. Sells 510 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Conning Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:D opened at $78.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.42.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on D. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.