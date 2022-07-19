CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Down 2.7%

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) shares were down 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $56.08 and last traded at $56.24. Approximately 6,988 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 840,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of CONSOL Energy from $46.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

CONSOL Energy Trading Down 2.9 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,781.00 and a beta of 1.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($1.98). CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $358.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John T. Mills sold 2,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $148,970.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,819,507.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CONSOL Energy news, Director John T. Mills sold 2,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $148,970.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,819,507.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph P. Platt, Jr. sold 14,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $729,406.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,513.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,324 shares of company stock valued at $1,981,128 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CONSOL Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEIX. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $511,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $798,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy in the 4th quarter worth $629,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy in the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

Featured Stories

