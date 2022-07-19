ContentBox Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges (BOX)

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. In the last seven days, ContentBox has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $407,675.69 and approximately $57,498.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ContentBox coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TDEX Token (TT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00008671 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00008696 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.78 or 0.00207425 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000313 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

ContentBox (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one.

ContentBox Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

