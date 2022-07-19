Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) PT Lowered to $20.00

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 116.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VLRS. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.20 to $19.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Price Performance

VLRS stock opened at $9.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 2.60. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 12-month low of $8.67 and a 12-month high of $23.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.72.

Institutional Trading of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación ( NYSE:VLRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.20). Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 71.25% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLRS. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 9,699 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,232,000 after acquiring an additional 406,109 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,208,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 420.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 162,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 131,475 shares during the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.