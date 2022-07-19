Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 224,875 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,841 shares during the quarter. Corning accounts for approximately 1.6% of Parkside Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $8,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Corning by 3.0% during the first quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in Corning by 0.9% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 36,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Corning Trading Up 3.1 %

GLW has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Shares of GLW stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,908,971. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.35. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.63 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.95.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.40%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

