Corundum Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 82.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the quarter. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.9% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ECL. UBS Group upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $186.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.41.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

Ecolab Stock Performance

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,351 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ECL traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.82 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.07.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

