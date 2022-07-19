Corundum Group Inc. Has $472,000 Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $62.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,426,336. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $269.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.18.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Barclays set a $74.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,787,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,787,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

