Corundum Group Inc. Purchases 8,297 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 68.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,297 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,593,654. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a one year low of $35.54 and a one year high of $56.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.63.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.88.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

