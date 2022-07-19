Corundum Group Inc. Sells 69,557 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Corundum Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 68.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 69,557 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Corundum Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,203,064,000 after purchasing an additional 7,976,631 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $834,596,000 after buying an additional 3,417,965 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 231.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,829,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,304,000 after buying an additional 2,673,562 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,039,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 478.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,521,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.90. 511,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,247,422. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $82.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.03 and a 200 day moving average of $70.63.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.