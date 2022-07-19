Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,235 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.0% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,104 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.6 %

COST traded up $8.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $524.50. The company had a trading volume of 17,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,357. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $473.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $514.48. The company has a market cap of $232.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on COST shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.72.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

