Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coterra Energy news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,286,339.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 351,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,444,348.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coterra Energy news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,286,339.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 351,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,444,348.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $1,591,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 291,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,269,277.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,327 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,039 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,472,575,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,268,599,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,802,238,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,493,855,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,000,797,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

CTRA stock opened at $27.42 on Tuesday. Coterra Energy has a 52 week low of $14.28 and a 52 week high of $36.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of -0.03.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 24.79%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.91%.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

