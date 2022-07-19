Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Coterra Energy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.64.

Shares of NYSE CTRA traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $27.90. The company had a trading volume of 185,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,722,271. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of -0.03. Coterra Energy has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $36.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.81.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 35.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 281,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,426,226.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coterra Energy news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 281,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,426,226.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,286,339.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 351,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,444,348.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,327 shares of company stock worth $3,213,039 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $1,464,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $432,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $716,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

