Cowen Cuts Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Price Target to $8.00

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Cowen from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 199.63% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Invitae from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark downgraded shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Invitae from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.36.

Invitae Stock Performance

Shares of NVTA stock opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Invitae has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $32.93. The company has a market cap of $612.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.86.

Insider Activity

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.31 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 148.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Invitae will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Invitae news, CFO Yafei Wen sold 17,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $64,930.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 344,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,064.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sean E. George sold 18,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $69,707.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 794,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,772.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Yafei Wen sold 17,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $64,930.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 344,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,064.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,833 shares of company stock worth $303,038 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitae

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitae by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,998,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,864 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Invitae by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,998,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,576,000 after buying an additional 1,873,864 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,369,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,279,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitae by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 28,668,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $105,215,000 after acquiring an additional 986,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

