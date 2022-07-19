Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) a $29.00 Price Target

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) has been given a $29.00 price objective by Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.34% from the company’s previous close.

CNM has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Core & Main from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Core & Main from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Core & Main presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of CNM stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Core & Main has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $32.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.23.

In other news, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $751,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,815.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Core & Main news, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $751,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,815.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $57,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,146 shares in the company, valued at $91,709.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNM. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its holdings in Core & Main by 53.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 27,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 9,479 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Core & Main by 58.9% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Core & Main by 49.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 44,019 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the first quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Core & Main by 8.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

