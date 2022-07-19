Credit Suisse Group Lowers Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $2,000.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 51.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,724.00 to $1,505.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,904.00 to $1,768.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,925.00 to $1,725.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,893.32.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 1.5 %

CMG opened at $1,319.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,309.80 and its 200-day moving average is $1,438.80. The company has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.83, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $1,196.28 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 31.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 927 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% during the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

