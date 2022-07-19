CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSPGet Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRSP shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $64.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $1,539,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,878,283.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

CRSP stock opened at $79.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.51 and a 200-day moving average of $62.16. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $142.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.91.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSPGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.51) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -8.98 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

