Critical Analysis: Fisker (NYSE:FSR) versus Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM)

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) and Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.2% of Toyota Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.8% of Fisker shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.6% of Fisker shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Toyota Motor and Fisker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toyota Motor 9.11% 10.96% 4.46% Fisker -438,496.81% -48.47% -28.61%

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Toyota Motor has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fisker has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Toyota Motor and Fisker, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toyota Motor 0 2 3 0 2.60 Fisker 0 4 8 0 2.67

Toyota Motor presently has a consensus target price of $178.71, indicating a potential upside of 14.01%. Fisker has a consensus target price of $18.30, indicating a potential upside of 93.86%. Given Fisker’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fisker is more favorable than Toyota Motor.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Toyota Motor and Fisker’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toyota Motor $279.51 billion 0.78 $25.37 billion $18.33 8.55 Fisker $110,000.00 25,470.24 -$471.34 million ($1.41) -6.70

Toyota Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Fisker. Fisker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Toyota Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names. It also provides mini-vehicles, passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and auto parts under the Toyota name; mid-size cars; luxury cars; sports cars under the GR Yaris, Corolla Sport, Corolla Cross, and Supra names; and recreational and sport-utility vehicles under the Highlander name. In addition, the company offers pickup trucks under the Tacoma name; minivans; and trucks and buses. Further, it provides financial services, such as retail financing and leasing, wholesale financing, insurance, and credit cards; and designs, manufactures, and sells prefabricated housing. Additionally, the company operates GAZOO.com, a web portal for automobile information. It operates in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Toyota, Japan.

About Fisker

Fisker Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

