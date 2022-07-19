Critical Analysis: Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) & Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR)

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) and Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Global Net Lease has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medalist Diversified REIT has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Net Lease and Medalist Diversified REIT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Net Lease $391.23 million 3.85 $11.37 million ($0.15) -96.79 Medalist Diversified REIT $11.47 million 1.29 -$4.36 million ($0.17) -5.00

Dividends

Global Net Lease has higher revenue and earnings than Medalist Diversified REIT. Global Net Lease is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Medalist Diversified REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Global Net Lease pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.0%. Medalist Diversified REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. Global Net Lease pays out -1,066.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Medalist Diversified REIT pays out -47.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Global Net Lease is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Global Net Lease and Medalist Diversified REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Net Lease 4.44% 1.08% 0.42% Medalist Diversified REIT -26.28% -13.03% -3.31%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.7% of Global Net Lease shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.0% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Global Net Lease shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Global Net Lease and Medalist Diversified REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Net Lease 0 2 1 0 2.33 Medalist Diversified REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Global Net Lease presently has a consensus target price of $18.94, suggesting a potential upside of 30.44%. Given Global Net Lease’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Global Net Lease is more favorable than Medalist Diversified REIT.

Summary

Global Net Lease beats Medalist Diversified REIT on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (REIT), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. Our company serves as the general partner of Medalist Diversified Holdings, LP which was formed as a Delaware limited partnership on September 29, 2015. Our company was formed to acquire, reposition, renovate, lease and manage income-producing properties, with a primary focus on (i) commercial properties, including flex-industrial and retail properties, (ii) multi-family residential properties and (iii) limited service hotel properties in secondary and tertiary markets in the southeastern part of the United States, with an expected concentration in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida and Alabama.

