Critical Review: Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) vs. Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT)

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) and Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.9% of Aldeyra Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.9% of Neptune Wellness Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Aldeyra Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and Neptune Wellness Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aldeyra Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Neptune Wellness Solutions 0 2 0 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

Aldeyra Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $16.75, indicating a potential upside of 250.42%. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a consensus price target of $39.38, indicating a potential upside of 2,774.09%. Given Neptune Wellness Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Neptune Wellness Solutions is more favorable than Aldeyra Therapeutics.

This table compares Aldeyra Therapeutics and Neptune Wellness Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aldeyra Therapeutics N/A N/A -$57.78 million ($1.11) -4.31 Neptune Wellness Solutions $48.80 million 0.20 -$74.97 million ($15.05) -0.09

Aldeyra Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Neptune Wellness Solutions. Aldeyra Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neptune Wellness Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Aldeyra Therapeutics has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neptune Wellness Solutions has a beta of 2.43, meaning that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aldeyra Therapeutics and Neptune Wellness Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aldeyra Therapeutics N/A -29.78% -26.38% Neptune Wellness Solutions -150.15% -62.68% -44.18%

Summary

Aldeyra Therapeutics beats Neptune Wellness Solutions on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A. Reproxalap is being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with dry eye disease and allergic conjunctivitis. The company’s clinical pipeline also includes ADX-2191, a dihydrofolate reductase inhibitor in Phase 3 testing for proliferative vitreoretinopathy, and ADX-1612, a chaperome inhibitor in Phase 2 testing for COVID-19 and ovarian cancer.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc., a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils. Its custom formulations are available in various delivery forms, such as softgels, liquid solutions, nutritional emulsions, and chewables. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

