Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Short Interest Update

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,780,000 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the June 15th total of 2,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Crocs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CROX traded up $3.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.26. The company had a trading volume of 20,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,540. Crocs has a 1-year low of $46.08 and a 1-year high of $183.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.49. Crocs had a return on equity of 206.72% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $660.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Crocs will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Anne Mehlman purchased 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.91 per share, for a total transaction of $142,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,153 shares in the company, valued at $6,652,511.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $249,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $499,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 17,600 shares of company stock worth $947,066 over the last three months. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 1,545.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CROX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.42 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. B. Riley cut their target price on Crocs from $153.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on Crocs from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Crocs in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.78.

Crocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Further Reading

