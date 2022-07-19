Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Cut to Positive at OTR Global

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CROX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Crocs from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Crocs from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Crocs from $101.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Crocs from $153.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.78.

Crocs Trading Up 5.6 %

NASDAQ:CROX traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.06. 23,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,540. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.87. Crocs has a twelve month low of $46.08 and a twelve month high of $183.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.49. Crocs had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 206.72%. The company had revenue of $660.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Crocs’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Anne Mehlman acquired 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.91 per share, for a total transaction of $142,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,153 shares in the company, valued at $6,652,511.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $249,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman purchased 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.91 per share, for a total transaction of $142,766.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,511.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 17,600 shares of company stock worth $947,066 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crocs

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crocs by 1,545.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $18,129,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Crocs by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,631,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Articles

