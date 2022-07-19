CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $251.38.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $1,889,786.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,626,927.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,679 shares of company stock valued at $15,154,848. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $1,024,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 67,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,874,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $177.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.37 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.76 and a 200-day moving average of $183.61.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

