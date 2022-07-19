Crowns Price Reaches $5.82 on Top Exchanges (CWS)

Crowns (CWS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 19th. In the last seven days, Crowns has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Crowns coin can currently be purchased for $5.82 or 0.00012228 BTC on popular exchanges. Crowns has a total market cap of $12.56 million and $1.39 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crowns alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,272.54 or 0.99936375 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004298 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00007556 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003971 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Crowns Profile

Crowns is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,158,313 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork.

Crowns Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowns should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crowns using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crowns Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowns and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.