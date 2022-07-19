CryptoBlades (SKILL) Price Hits $1.84 on Exchanges

CryptoBlades (SKILL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One CryptoBlades coin can now be purchased for $1.84 or 0.00007912 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoBlades has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and $1.58 million worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CryptoBlades has traded up 19.5% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004291 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.11 or 0.00390974 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001595 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00018635 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001780 BTC.
About CryptoBlades
CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,859 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto.
Buying and Selling CryptoBlades
Receive News & Updates for CryptoBlades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoBlades and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.