CryptoFlow Price Tops $0.0040 on Top Exchanges (CFL)

CryptoFlow (CFL) traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 19th. One CryptoFlow coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoFlow has a market cap of $366,665.80 and $9,459.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CryptoFlow has traded up 66.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004521 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.48 or 0.00336723 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001642 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002247 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00019909 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001843 BTC.
About CryptoFlow
CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. The official website for CryptoFlow is cryptoflow.co.uk. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling CryptoFlow
