CryptoZoon (ZOON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $613,323.29

CryptoZoon (ZOON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. CryptoZoon has a market cap of $613,323.29 and approximately $386,132.00 worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoZoon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CryptoZoon has traded up 14.1% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 91.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.18 or 0.00371902 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001591 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002201 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00019043 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001772 BTC.
CryptoZoon Coin Profile
CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 739,957,206 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
CryptoZoon Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for CryptoZoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoZoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.