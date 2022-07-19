CUDOS (CUDOS) Price Tops $0.0098 on Top Exchanges

CUDOS (CUDOS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 19th. In the last week, CUDOS has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. CUDOS has a total market cap of $27.99 million and approximately $282,940.00 worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUDOS coin can now be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,527.01 or 1.00003397 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004256 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00007446 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003986 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004251 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
CUDOS Coin Profile
CUDOS is a coin. It launched on January 8th, 2021. CUDOS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,843,368,033 coins. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_.
Buying and Selling CUDOS
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUDOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUDOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUDOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for CUDOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUDOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.