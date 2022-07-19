CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of CVD Equipment stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.36. CVD Equipment has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $6.37. The company has a market capitalization of $28.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.30.
CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a net margin of 29.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter.
CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.
