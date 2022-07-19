CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX reduced its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,649 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS traded up $1.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.99. 45,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,038,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.77. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $79.33 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.