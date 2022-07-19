Cyclub (CYCLUB) 24 Hour Volume Hits $513,806.00

Cyclub (CYCLUB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 19th. One Cyclub coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Cyclub has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Cyclub has a market cap of $8.40 million and approximately $513,806.00 worth of Cyclub was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004545 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 88% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.58 or 0.00479948 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001637 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002207 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00020202 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001911 BTC.
About Cyclub
Cyclub’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,314,294,423 coins. Cyclub’s official Twitter account is @MciPlatform.
