Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUYGet Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 48.2% from the June 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Daimler Truck stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $12.39. 156,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,338. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average of $15.03. Daimler Truck has a 52 week low of $11.49 and a 52 week high of $20.22.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Daimler Truck from €45.00 ($45.45) to €50.00 ($50.51) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. DZ Bank cut Daimler Truck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €30.00 ($30.30) price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Daimler Truck from €50.00 ($50.51) to €53.00 ($53.54) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Daimler Truck from €38.00 ($38.38) to €35.00 ($35.35) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

