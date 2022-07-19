Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $247.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $333.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.95. The company has a market cap of $179.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.57%.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHR. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.54.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

