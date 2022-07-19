DATA (DTA) Price Up 4.4% This Week

DATA (DTA) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. One DATA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DATA has a total market capitalization of $989,442.91 and $318,342.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DATA has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,836.44 or 1.00160842 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00007718 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003990 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004384 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

DATA Coin Profile

DATA is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,499,999,989 coins. The official website for DATA is data.eco. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here. DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data. The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DATA

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

