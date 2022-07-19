Datarius Credit Trading 16.5% Higher Over Last Week (DTRC)

Datarius Credit (DTRC) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Datarius Credit coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Datarius Credit has a market capitalization of $46,677.47 and $127.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Datarius Credit has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,515.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004248 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00007450 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003965 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004252 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Datarius Credit

DTRC is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 201,017,063 coins. Datarius Credit’s official message board is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank. Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Datarius Credit’s official website is datarius.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datarius Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datarius Credit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datarius Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

