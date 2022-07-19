Datatec (OTCMKTS:DTTLY) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.89

Datatec Limited (OTCMKTS:DTTLY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.89 and last traded at $5.89, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.89.

Datatec Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day moving average is $4.38.

About Datatec

Datatec Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Westcon International; Logicalis; and Corporate and Management Consulting. The Westcon International segment distributes cyber security, network infrastructure, unified collaboration products, data center solutions, channel support services, and financing/leasing solutions for ICT customers.

