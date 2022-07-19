DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Moody’s worth $60,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Wave Investments LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s stock traded up $2.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $283.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,173. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $280.22 and its 200 day moving average is $314.45. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $251.01 and a 1-year high of $407.94.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.52%.

In other news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $17,216,973.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Moody’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moody’s from $305.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.50.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

